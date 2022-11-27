Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note on the demise of Vikram Gokhale, Tabassum

Vikram Gokhale died on November 26 whereas Tabassum passed away on November 18

Amitabh Bachchan, taking it to his blog, writes an emotional note for the late actors Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum.

Bachchan wrote: “The days are lined with sadness.. friends and colleagues.. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day.. and we listen, see and pray.. Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known .. They came to us in our lives.. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence ..”

Previously Amitabh wrote a blog where he described Tabassum as an effervescent all-rounder. He wrote: “they all leave us one by one .. and it is beyond comprehension .. you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind .. and they ever remain an image of the time .. unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free .. and then they leave , and it cannot be fathomed.”

According to IndiaToday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor died on November 26 at the age of 77 due to some severe health conditions whereas Tabassum passed away on November 18 at the age of 78.