Kim Kardashian receives hilarious response from North West as she styles her hair

File footage

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West treat their fans with their adorable and fun moments. The glam mother-daughter duo posted a hilarious TikTok video, shared on the platform on Saturday.

The Kardashians star, 42, was seen trying to do the hair of North, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

As Kim adorably styles her hair, North suddenly pulled away and started telling her off. Although her voice couldn’t be heard as the song Don’t Play With It by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the clip and it looked like she was lip syncing to it.

The SKIMS founder reacted by stopping and then grinning. She wore what appeared to be a red and white winter-themed long-sleeved one piece following the Thanksgiving evening.

Kim also had her long blonde hair down. North, 9, on the other hand, wore a white-t-shirt, and both of them seemed relaxed as they had fun filming the video.

Earlier, the reality TV star, who spent her weekend goofing around with North and posting videos of them on TikTok.

In another heart-melting clip showed North and her mother cuddling up to one another while lip-syncing to a cover of All I Want For Christmas Is You.