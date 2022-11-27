Hailey Bieber, husband Justin Bieber enjoy lunch date in West Hollywood

File footage

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber made a rare appearance in West Hollywood over the weekend.

The beloved couple treated fans and onlookers with their refreshing and relaxed look as they stepped out for lunch at a new restaurant White Shark on Saturday.

Hailey, 26, sported a chic white short-sleeve crop top, which offered a glimpse of her toned abs. The model paired the shirt low waist black trousers with a gold buckled belt. She finished her look with black loafers.

The runway queen kept her long locks styled straight and wore natural makeup for the day time outing, completing the look with dark sunglasses.

Justin, on the hand, opted for an oversized green and black plaid button down shirt. The STAY singer, 28, donned a pair of baggy jeans, white sneakers and an orange toque, to complete the look.

Hailey and Justin’s latest outing came just days after the couple returned from Tokyo, where they celebrated the Rhode Beauty founder's 26th birthday.

The Yummy singer also shared glimpses from their fun tour to Japan alongside their closes and dearest one’s including Kendall Jenner.