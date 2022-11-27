Prince Harry ex lover talks about best time with Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry allegedly had a fling with US TV star Catherine Ommanney.
Catherine, who claims to have met Harry at a bar in London, tells The Sun: “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing.”
She said that the Duke of Sussex gave her the “time of my life” and is the “most passionate kiss I’ve ever had”.
Catherine adds that Harry always dreamt of being a normal life.
“We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself. Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh so I asked him, ‘What are you doing looking like a t*** in that?’
“I don’t think he was used to people taking the Mickey and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room.”
