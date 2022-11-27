Queen was worried about Prince Harry 'well being' in loving Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II was worried Prince Harry was falling head over heels for Meghan Markle.

Her Majesty, according to an expert, believed her grandson was 'perhaps a little over-in-love' with the Suits actress.

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait" that Her Majesty wanted grandson to slow down a little.

“This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex,” they noted.

When the Sussexes decided to leave UK and expose the Royal institution on Oprah Winfrey tell all, the Queen was more worried about her grandson.

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense’, meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview."