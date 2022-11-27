Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage to not go 'long term', worry friends

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are experiencing problems in their marital life.
National Enquirer reports the love birds are not able to bond because of their mothers, who do not get along well.
The source told the newspaper, "J.Lo and Ben are dealing with a lot of issues right now. There's a real worry among friends that they may not make it in the long term."
The insider added that their mothers "are butting heads." But they are "being kept well apart because Ben and J.Lo know it would likely be World War III if they got put at the same dinner table."
This comes amid rumours that JLo's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, still "kicks up a fuss about how Ben's family treats her daughter."
