Taapsee Pannu unveil first teaser of 'Blurr' on her Instagram handle

Turning to instagram, the actress shared the teaser.

The teaser also shows her character she is playing is not able to see properly and hence her world is blurred she calls someone and yearns for the attention.

Sharing the post, Taapsee wrote, "Khatre ki aahat chaaron taraf hai but will Gayatri see it coming (there is danger at every corner but will Gayatri see it coming)? Get ready to witness her world through her eyes."

Talking about the film, Taapsee said, "Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such script that kept me on the edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project."

She further added, "Having shot almost half the film blindfolded I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises which truly made me value the clear vision even more. After section 375 I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one.”

The movie s releasing on 9th December on the OTT platform.