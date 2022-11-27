Prince William, Kate Middleton sending their support to Zara Tindal's hubby Mike Tindall?

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall has been making waves on the latest series of reality show and with the highly anticipated final just around the corner, people are speculating that Kate Middleton and Prince William are cheering on him to win the game.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have remained tight-lipped so far about the former professional rugby player's time on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the royal couple will likely be turning in to follow Mike in the final stages of the competition.

Back in 2019, Prince William revealed that his wife Kate, and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing: "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

William and Kate are moreover fans of One Tree Hill, which also hails from the creator of The Royals. Speaking to The Metro, the actor revealed: "Fortunately William and Kate were fans of our creator's first show, One Tree Hill."



Mike shares a close bond with William and Kate. In 2018, the 44-year-old revealed that the royals often communicate via WhatsApp. "Me, my brother and then a few of Zara's side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups," he told the Mirror.

However, the Prince of Wales recently refused to choose between his relative Mike Tindall and pal Jill Scott for I’m A Celebrity winner, saying that’s a tricky question.

During a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, Corporal Rachael Howes reportedly asked Prince William who he wanted to win the reality show.

‘I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall. She said that Prince William only smiled and replied: ‘That’s a tricky one,’ Rachael told MailOnline.