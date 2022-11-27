Kate Middleton giving King Charles reasons to be envious?

Kate Middleton has been talk of the town for her ever-growing popularity, seemingly following in Princess Diana's footsteps to tease King Charles.



The Princess of Wales drew all the attention at the Buckingham Palace state banquet. She stole the show as she wore a gorgeous white dress and Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana.

A royal commentator has noticed Britain's new king is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana due to Prince William's wife Kate's charismatic personality that forces cameras to turn towards her at every big event.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said: "I think he's getting used to it. Isn't he?

"Remember the day the Charles was proclaimed King. He wasn't on the front pages because the Sunday papers had all that walkabout at Windsor with Catherine, William, Harry and Meghan.

"I'm sure it does wrangle a bit. He was sort of known to be resentful when Diana used to get all the headlines. Now he's King but it's Catherine on the front pages."

Mr Eden said: "But it was Catherine who was wearing the finest jewellery. People love to see her."

He added: "Handsome man though Charles is, I think we're in the business of selling papers. So, we do want the most appealing person on our front pages."

The Princess of Wales turned heads as she wore £14,500 brooch on her blue sash, previously spotted at Remembrance Day service earlier this month.

There are speculations that King Charles could get jealous of Kate as she steals limelight and the new king's thunder at almost all the public engagements and royal events.

Kate Middleton's show-stealing gesture is reminiscent of Princess Diana's time in the Firm when William and Harry's mom used to make headlines while members of the Royal Family and then-Prince Charles were overshadowed by her stunning appearances.