Emilia Clarke visits ‘Game of Cones’ ice cream shop, ‘no Dairy free Daenerys option’

Emilia Clarke actress recently visited a Game of Thrones-inspired ice cream parlor.

Clarke, who played the famed character of Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, offered fans a hilarious glimpse of her latest outing.

Taking to Instagram, the Me Before You actress, 36, posted a picture of her discovering an ice cream shop inspired by the show, called Game of Cones.

Clarke shared the picture alongside a caption that reads, “I checked, there was no Dairy free Daenerys option…”

She also jokingly added a few puns of her own, writing the hashtags, “Bend the kneeckerbocker glory anyone” and “Do you think they knew I was more a fire than ice kinda gal?”

The Last Terminator actor sported a khaki green jacket and an orange striped scarf, which she paired with a pair of blue jeans on her latest outing.

Fans flooded her post with comments including, “A song of fire and ice cream.” Another added, “How disrespectful! Break the wheel! The wheel that churns up the ice cream that is!!!!!.”