Emma Watson leaves autistic fan jaw-dropped and thrilled with her gesture

Charming actress Emma Watson got emotional as she sent a touching message to her inspirational autistic fan, saying "thank you for picking me as your favourite Harry Potter character".

The Little Women star, 32, appeared on Friday’s The Late Late Toy Show. Caitriona, who raises awareness of autism, was completely taken aback when Emma popped up while testing out Hogwarts-themed games.

The Hermione Granger actor said: ‘I wanted to send you a message to thank you for all you do to spread awareness around Autism and for speaking about it so eloquently and in a way that empowers and educates other young people.’

‘Thank you for picking me as your favourite Harry Potter character. You seem like such an amazing and special young woman. I’ve heard that you can solve a Rubik’s cube in a crazy amount of time. I am sending all the best and a warm hello from London.’

Caitriona appeared to be absolutely thrilled after receiving the touching message from The Perks of Being a Wallflower performer.

Expressing her feelings, Caitriona shared: "So I have this thing called autism, I don’t think of it as superpower. I think of it as an ability. It’s actually classified as a disability but I think it’s more of an ability."

Emma's heartwarming words gave Caitriona more confidence as she said: "I get emotional, I cry a lot at school but it’s also really cool because I get really happy and I love being Autistic. I just want to say a message for kids out there, if you are neurodivergent and just feel different, I just want to say that you are so so special and you are amazing."