BTS bags Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS brings Top 10 Artist Award from Melon Music Awards 2022 home

BTS, being the musicians’ one of their kind, bag Top 10 Artists Award at Melon Music Awards 2022. This is their 7th year of receiving this prestigious award and fans have gone crazy as they celebrate the win.

Melon Music Awards is a major awards show that was initiated by Kakao Entertainment through its online music store in Melon. The event used to a fan-voted award conducted online but it went official in 2009 and started happening in Seoul ever since.

The awards are given on the evaluation of the digital data from Melon music platform, critique reviews are also included and fan voting is an essential part. Hence, it is no surprise to see BTS making it to the top 10 with the kind of popularity they have.

For last 7 years, BTS have been a part of top 10 Artist Award list. They have earned a permanent place and each year they get better with their music to keep that place intact.

On the work front, Jungkook performed and owned the stage at FIFA Worldcup opening ceremony in Qatar whereas V was seen arriving at Incheon International Airport after a tour of New York.