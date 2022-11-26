‘Black sheep’ Prince Harry makes Royal Family look ‘shiny by comparison

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been making the entire Royal Family look great by comparison, even Prince Andrew.



Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell made this admission during her interview with Dan Wootton from GB News.

She went as far as to point out how Prince Harry’s shockingly ‘bad behavior’ makes the Royal Family look better in comparison.



“I’ve actually been saying for some time now that Meghan and Harry by being so badly behaved provide an absolute foil for the well-behaved members of the family.”

“And in doing so, they bring attention to the good behavior of the others, which might otherwise be ignored. Because good behavior is not something that grabs people’s notice, while bad behavior is.”