Meghan Markle wanted ideas for Royal Family ‘enforced without question’

Meghan Markle reportedly grew tired attempting to get the Royal Family to listen to her ideas about the Firm.
The conversation has been made by royal commentator Angela Levin during her interview for GB News.
She started by saying, “She always wants to run everything. She thinks she knows better. She was very angry the Palace didn't listen to her ideas about modernization within the first few weeks she was there.”
“She thinks she knows a great deal, she also talks globally. I reread something...you have to read through the lines sometimes.”
Ms Levin also hit back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s call for action towards Haiti and Afghanistan and claimed, “She said those with global influence should advance humanitarian dialogue at the UN. Now, she spoke on behalf of the UN once, she thinks she's got global influence.”
“I wonder whether this is not just asking if she can talk over a film or a cartoon film - she's sort of implying she would be very good to have at the UN meeting for all these poor people.”
