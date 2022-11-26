King Charles dance with Camilla had left his last girlfriend furious: report

King Charles was dumped by last girlfriend Anna Wallace due to Camilla: report

King Charles, before meeting Princess Diana, had a few girlfriends including last Anna Wallace.



According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, King Charles had proposed Wallace, the daughter of wealthy Scottish landowner Hamish Wallace, unsuccessfully more than once.

The report by Express UK, per Cheat Sheet, claims quoting royal author Penny Junor that Camilla was “ever-present in Charles’ life.”

Wallace realized it when Charles brought her to parties where he ignored her and danced with Camilla all night.

The report further claims, this left Wallace furious and she refused to take that behavior so she broke up with Charles over it.

Junor, the author of The Duchess: The Untold Story, further said: “Charles had taken [Wallace] to two successive balls and then danced with Camilla for most of both evenings. Anna dumped him with the words: ‘No one treats me like that — not even you.’”