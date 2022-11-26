When Keanu Reeves sliced his paycheck for Al Pacino in 'The Devil's Advocate'

The Devil's Advocate star Keanu Reeves took a hefty pay cut so the film could afford Oscar winner, Al Pacino, despite the actor turning down the film thrice.

As per ABC News, the production team of the thriller drama eyed The Godfather star to star as John Milton, aka Satan, in the movie, but the film's budget fell short.



Having sensed that, the 58-year-old offered hefty pay so they could pay the Academy winner.

While The Devil's Advocate opened to generally mixed reviews, critics agreed that Pacino gave a unique touch to the role of Milton. Moreover, Yahoo Movies also named Devil's Advocate Pacino's most underrated performance.

Further, Keanu Reeves didn't stop at The Devil's Advocate when offering a pay cut to work with other actors. The Matrix star reportedly took a whopping 90% pay cut so he could work with Gene Hackman on the 2000 drama movie The Replacements.