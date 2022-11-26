Hailey Bieber showers love over hubby Justin Bieber on Thanksgiving

Hailey Bieber left fans swooning over her adorable relationship with her husband Justin Bieber on Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 26-year-old model dropped a love-filled photo of the lovebirds as she leaned on the Baby hitmaker.

She wrote on the photo: “so thankful for my (heart emoji)”.

This came after the 28-year-old singer dropped a series of photos of his wife with no caption.

This is not the first time Hailey took fans inside her relationship with Justin. In 2020 dropped a series of photos of the Thanksgiving meal.

“[First] time turkey maker (no it's not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption.

The Canadian singer in 2018 shared: “Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!

“Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!” they added.