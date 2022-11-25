Myleene Klass looks effortlessly chic in leopard print coat as she arrives at Smooth FM

Myleene Klass looked effortlessly stylish in a leopard print coat as she arrived to work at Smooth FM in London on Friday.

It comes after the radio host, 44, revealed fiancé Simon Motson, 47, underwent a vasectomy in order to 'give her a body a break after four heartbreaking miscarriages.

The chic double-breasted coat was belted at her svelte waist and she teamed it with a pair of black leather boots.

Myleene shielded her eyes behind oversized shades as she arrived toting two large handbags.

The stunner appeared to opt for a natural make-up look and styled her brunette tresses loose.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Myleene said that in order to prevent any further pregnancies without her having to take birth control, Simon underwent the reversible surgical procedure.