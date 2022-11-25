Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone purchase sea-facing house in Mumbai: Take a look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh buy a new house in Bandra, Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have purchased a new house in Banda Mumbai worth around INR 119 crore.

The duo bought the house in Mumbai’s posh area Bandra. The sea-facing lavish property has four floors in high-rise at Bandstand. The new luxurious home is at the moment under construction and the lovebirds are really excited to move into their new house.

The paparazzi have released a video of Ranveer and Deepika’s new home which is seen under construction. The video also shows an LED that hung on a gate and displaying the final look of the new mega place. The famous Nagapal Developers are working on the project.

Previously in August, the Piku actress shared a glimpse of her new place from the Girha Parvesh Puja. Even though, the pictures did not reveal their faces or the house, but left fans in a curiosity of taking a tour of the new abode.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Amazon Prime film Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Moreover, she further has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan in the kitty.

As per IndiaToday, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s next film Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani.