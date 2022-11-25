Kriti Sanon says Varun Dhawan is more fun than Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan's differences were discussed in a recent interview by Kriti Sanon, according to the Hindustan Times.



Kriti revealed that Kartik and Varun are very different from each other and Varun is more fun than Kartik.

Kriti said, "Kartik and Varun are two very, very different people. I think they are very organic. Varun is more fun and Kartik has a louder laugh."

Kriti has worked with Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi and will soon be seen with him in Shehzada. On the other hand, Kriti worked with Varun in Dilwale and the recently released film Bhediya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee in a vital role. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.