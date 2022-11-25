Aaron Carter's fiancée celebrates first Thanksgiving since his sudden death

Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is spending her first Thanksgiving without the late star.

The singer was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California on November 5 aged 34 - with his manager Taylor Helgeson giving a series of interviews about the star's final words to him and his condition in his last days.



Martin, 35, who is the mother of Carter's only son Prince, one, took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans an update on her Thanksgiving celebrations as she gathered with family and friends.

The social media influencer posted an adorable video of her one-year-old son Prince, who she shared with Aaron, as he smiled for the camera.

Melanie was tagged in a video by her pal Monet Babazadeh who showed off their Thanksgiving feast.



Earlier in the day, Melanie shared a tribute throwback video of her, baby Prince and Aaron as he played piano for her.

She captioned the Instagram post: "I can barely watch this video but I thought I would share. I loved these moments we had such a beautiful family."

Fans offered their support to Melanie, with one person writing: "What a precious moment. The holidays are the hardest but you’ve got this!!!"

Another said: "I’m so sorry Melanie," while a third commented: "You guys are so beautiful together and he is watching over you."

Melanie's Thanksgiving celebrations come after she hosted Prince's first birthday party less than two weeks after Aaron's death.