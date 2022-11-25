Blake Lively ‘excited’ to welcome fourth baby with hubby Ryan Reynolds

File Footage

Blake Live will soon be giving birth to her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Age of Adaline star is “feeling excited” about expanding their family of five as she and The Adam Project actor “can’t wait to meet their new baby.”

An insider told Us Weekly that Reynolds has been “really sweet” with his better half lately as she gears up to give birth to their child.

The source said that the Hollywood hunk is “there to help” whenever Lively needs it while also being “super hands-on with the other kids.”

Meanwhile, the insider noted that Lively has been “really very self-sufficient and hasn’t had any real issues getting things done.”

The couple, who are parents to three daughters, announced their fourth pregnancy when Lively flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet of the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

“When they got together, they always planned to have a lot of kids,” a source told the outlet at the time, adding that the duo “felt like they were making up for lost time [from] the years they both had to put off having a family.”