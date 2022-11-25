Leonardo DiCaprio ex Camila Morrone lands in legal trouble after painful split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone has landed in legal trouble just a few months after breakup with the actor.



According to a report by Radar Online, the Death Wish star has been sued by a photographer named Ulices Ramales.

Ramales alleged that the model-actor used his photographs on her Instagram account without his permission.

The photographer said that his means of income is to sell the images that he took of celebrities and Morrone benefited from the photos while he received nothing in return.

“[Morrone], without permission or authorization from [Ramales] actively copied, stored, and/or displayed [Ramales’s] photograph on the account and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws,” he claimed.

As per the photographer, he had the photo registered with the copyright office, hence, he is seeking unspecified damages from the model.

This comes just three months after Morrone parted ways with DiCaprio after their four-year-long relationship.