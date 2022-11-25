Prince Harry ‘threw’ Royal Family under the bus for ‘mysterious absence’ from The Crown

Prince Harry’s mysterious absence from The Crown has sparked rumors of an ‘under the table’ deal between him and Netflix.
This admission has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with TalkTV presenter Cristo Foufas.
Ms Schofield began the conversation by asking, “Harry is mysteriously gone. So I take back what I said about him having no control."
In response Mr Foufas admitted, “He gets a line in the first episode and then… Harry doesn’t exist. She [Diana] could have just had one child because you don’t see him.”
Even Mr Jonathan Sacerdoti chimed in later on and admitted to Express UK, “I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn't change that sort of approach towards The Crown.”
“I wonder if it might be some sort of arranged deal, spoken or unspoken that they have that will see them left alone in the crown if they provide their version of their story.”
