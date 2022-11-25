Zayn Malik honors late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix, drops new cover of ‘Angel’

Zayn Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix on his 80th birthday. The singer dropped a cover version of Hendrix’s hit Angel and left fans stunned.
The former One Direction member dropped the cover version of his on Nov. 25. He has used Hendrix’s original, signature guitar from the song in the latest cover.
Zayn’s powerful vocals have also managed to add new touch to the ’70s track, which was originally released posthumously in 1971 by Hendrix’s estate.
For the unversed, Hendrix had recorded the original song just months before his death.
In an interview with Billboard, Hendrix’s estate, Experience Hendrix, said, “We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song.”
“We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”
Meanwhile, Angel cover marks Zayn’s first release of the year. He posted himself singing One Direction’s 2014 song Night Changes on his Instagram. In 2021, he shared his third solo album Nobody Is Listening.
Netflix has dropped an anticipating trailer for Turkish sci-fi series 'Hot Skull' coming to the giant in December
Meghan Markle’s royal vendetta for vengeance against the Firm is being called out
Kylie Jenner cuddles with big sister Kendall Jenner as they pose at Thanksgiving dinner
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor named their daughter Raha and here's why
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed King Charles invitation due to fear surrounding reactions to their Netflix...
Feroze Khan pens a heartwarming note after being honoured with award at LSAs