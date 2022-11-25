Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ will trigger major royal drama, predicts astrologer

file footage

The royal family is bracing for the release of Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell memoir, titled Spare, with an astrologer now adding to their worries with his prediction that the book could spell major drama for the family.



Talking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, astrologist Joy Yascone- Elms shared how the placements of stars and planets indicates that the royal family, particularly King Charles, Camilla, and Prince William, are in for some rude awakenings with Harry’s memoir.

Yascone-Elms said: “The full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus that occurred on November 8th impacting Harry’s moon shows potential drama that will unfold with the book Spare as well.”

She continued: ““Harry feels it is his right to express his heart, soul, and mind as he could not do when he was a child. He feels this book is a part of his needed liberation.”

Prince Harry’s memoir, ghost-written by J.R. Moehringer, is set to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.