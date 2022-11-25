Zahara Jolie-Pitt joins mom Angelina Jolie for Thanksgiving shopping in West Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt stepped out for Thanksgiving shopping trip to Fred Segal on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted carrying shopping bags from the West Hollywood retailer ahead of the gratitude day celebrations.

Zahara, 17, also returned to home on Thanksgiving break from Spelman college to celebrate the big Turkey Day festivities with her mother.

For the homecoming shopping, the Eternals star, 47, and Zahara opted for all-black outfits according to the late-Autumn weather.

Angelina channeled the Salt-inspired look for the shopping trip as she opted for a long trench coat, dark pants, and added a pair of sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the paparazzi.

Zahara, on the other hand, was also dressed in black, including a pair of black-and-white Converse sneakers. They were clicked while walking towards their car.

Prior to their latest outing, Angelina also reunited with Zahara during Homecoming Weekend at the end of October.

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” one person tweeted while sharing a photo of her alongside the mother-daughter duo.

Angelina shares Zahara and Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.