Alia Bhatt sends internet in meltdown as she unveils daughter’s name

Alia Bhatt has revealed her daughter’s name, whom she welcomed with husband Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month and left the internet in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared a heartwarming post as she introduced daughter Raha to the world.

In the sweet caption, Alia, 29, wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…”

“Raha, in its purest form means divine path,” and continued sharing meanings of the beautiful name in different languages as, “in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace.”

Alia, who gave birth to her first baby on Nov. 6, also added, “it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!”

The Raazi actress concluded her post saying, “Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”