Mike Tindall's grandmother was against his wedding to King Charles niece Zara

Mike Tindall and Zara, who are still together ever more than a decade, reportedly had faced some hurdles before they got married.



The couple were married in July 2011 and have since gone on to welcome three children together: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall is a British equestrian, an Olympian, and the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and Captain Mark Phillips. She is the niece of King Charles III and is 20th in the line of succession to the British throne.

But, Mike in beginning of his relationship with Zara faced something unusual, as there was one member of Mike's family who far less enthusiastic about their engagement and subsequent wedding – his maternal grandmother.

While Mike's father Phil said of the couple: "What one starts, the other finishes; they are a fantastic team."

Mike and Phil sat down for a joint interview with The Times in 2020, where they discussed Mike's move into royal circles.

He said of his son: "He started playing for England in 2000 and it wasn't too long before he met and moved in with Zara. [Wife] Linda's mum was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned.

"But right from the start the whole family was just lovely. We'd go on a Friday night to watch the match and stop over. Sometimes we'd all go out for lunch with Zara's mum on Sunday before we went home.

"We spent quite a bit of time with her dad too. Harry would often be round watching the rugby, so, slowly and quietly, we got to meet them all — and that's how it went on for quite a few years."

He sweetly added: "Linda's mum died before she could meet Zara, but I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other. What one starts, the other finishes; they are a fantastic team."