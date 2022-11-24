Daniel Craig reveals Thanksgiving is his ‘favorite holiday’ now

Daniel Craig has shared that Thanksgiving Day is now his favorite holiday since he became a U.S. citizen in 2019.

The James Bond famed actor also revealed that enjoy and celebrate the holiday every year.

In a latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, the Spectre actor, 54, talked about his love of the fall holiday.

"I do understand Thanksgiving. It's about giving thanks as I understand it," Craig said.

Craig, who is a British-born actor, announced in 2019 that he had been granted US citizenship, eight years after his wife, Rachel Weisz, became an American citizen in 2011.

The No Time to Die star, who lives in New York City with his family – said he had been celebrating Thanksgiving for several years now. “I’ve been celebrating it for quite a long time, I think it’s probably my favorite holiday,” he said.

“Good things are hard to do. I’m incredibly proud to be part of this, to have an American passport and call myself an immigrant in this country,” he added.

Craig also admitted he’s “not so good” with the trimmings, such as stuffing. “I think it’s an abomination.”

"You stuff it up the chicken-turkey!," Craig said of the classic Thanksgiving festive dish. "I think it should be cooked separately. It's good, but I don't think you should bring it anywhere near the bird."

Craig’s latest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is currently streaming on Netflix.