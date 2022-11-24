Julia Fox helps host describe Kanye West manhood: 'Hate comes in all sizes'

Julia Fox is spilling the beans on private details about her relationship with Kanye West.

Speaking “Ziwe” Sunday, the Uncut Gems star helped the host describe the measurements of the rapper's manhood.

“Tell me when to stop,” host Ziwe asked.

Fox, 32, then helped her describe the width with her hands until it reached to what looked like a foot long.

“Oh, my God!” Ziwe shouted as “hate comes in all sizes”

This comes after Fox admitted she began dating Kanye West to get him off Kim Kardashian's back.

“I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help,” she said in a Monday (Nov. 21) TikTok. “I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying I should have done something to stop him. But I know, I was delusional, I thought I could help him.”