Meghan Markle’s ‘bubble will pop soon’: ‘Running out of odd friends’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle’s bubble is close to popping as the US feels ‘enough is enough’.



This allegation has been issued by royal commentator and author Angela Levin in her interview with presenter Mike Graham. for TalkTV.

She started by accusing the couple of ‘lying’ to Oprah Winfrey, during their tell-all chat and branded the whole thing ‘outrageous’.



Ms Levin even went as far as to say, “It’s outrageous that they’re going to be awarded the same day that the president of Ukraine is going to be awarded. How can they do that? It’s outrageous.”

She also believes the Sussexes have stopped being humane because of the ongoing tiffs against the royals.

“You can’t just be very nice to odd people that you choose,” Levin claimed. “You have to be a humane person who treats the world and everybody in it — including your family — with respect.”

“I hope that they’re getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop. I think we’ve all had enough. Really, it’s true.”

At this point Mr Graham chimed in and pointed out how “People are fed up to the back teeth and I’m told in America, people are getting fed up with them as well.”

Especially “because they see the pile of lies coming higher and higher and higher and the arrogance about [Harry and Meghan],” according to Ms Levin.