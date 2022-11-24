Dolly Parton wishes goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her milestone birthday

Dolly Parton is sending her best wishes to goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, Parton posted two snapshots of themselves to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday. The images were from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month

The Wrecking Ball crooner and Parton were surrounded by streamers and balloons in front of a chic backdrop. The Malibu singer wore a skin-tight navy blue dress paired with black strappy heels. Parton, on the other hand was in her signature glitzy figure-hugging short dress complemented with gold strappy heels. The two blondes were all smiles as they posed together.

“Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. “I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!! [red heart emoji]”

Parton and Cyrus will be co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party as the show will be returning for its second instalment in Miami on December 31, announced NBC on Monday, November 21, 2022.



The show will feature a line-up of musical guests, which is yet to be announced, and is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

According to People, last September, Cyrus praised Parton after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was listed on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and wrote her profile, calling Parton the "definition of humanitarian.”

“Have you ever met anyone who doesn't love Dolly Parton? I never have," Cyrus wrote at the time. "Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she's also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian,” wrote Miley of her godmother.