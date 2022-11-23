Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals that he refused to do 'Sacred Games’

'Sacred Games' is a thriller web series that also stars Saif Ali Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently unveiled that he rejected his most-anticipated web-series Sacred Games initially.

Nawaz attended the master class session at the ongoing IFFI (International Film Festival) where he shared different stories related to him and his struggling days. During the session, he revealed that he refused to do Anurag Kashyap’s much-admired series Sacred Games.

The Kick actor unveiled: “When I was first approached for Sacred Games I refused to do it. I was under the impression that it's a TV series and I had little knowledge of OTT. We used to say, ' Ye OTT kya hai, OTT koun karta hai?' I was told that the series would be launched and stream in more than 190 countries at one go. But it didn't pique my interest at all.”

According to ETimes, he also revealed that Anurag convinced him to do the series. “But Anurag (Kashyap) didn't give up, he convinced me to do it. He showed me a map where he pointed to lights illuminated in 190 countries and he said, ' Ye dekh, ye jitni bhi locations pe light jal rahi hai na, wahan pe ye series dikhai jayegi'. That is when I agreed to do Sacred Games.”