Hasnain Lehri shares a loved up picture with Lojain Adada

Hasnain Lehri, a famous model cum actor from Pakistan, makes his relationship Instagram official with a model from Dubai named Loujain Adada.
Pakistani showbiz is right now under a rough spell when it comes to love. Multiple divorces have happened this year, but seems like love is still capable of casting its magic spell which is why Hasnain, who has a huge fan following due to his looks and modelling skills, has made his relationship official.
Hasnain, as per the speculations in fashion industry was dating supermodel Sabeeka Imam. However, both of them later parted ways and were single as of now.
Earlier today, Hasnain took to his Instagram and shared a loved up picture of himself and beau Loujain, who is known as LJ from Netflix’s Dubai Bling. The caption says, ‘I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess.’
Lojain replied, ‘My heart! H fairytales do come true.’
Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle
This film 'Jee Le Zara' is expected to go on floors soon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to release ‘whole slate of appetizers’ to compliment the docuseries, memoir
Prince Harry takes fans by surprise after attempting to ‘dig up memoires from the past’
Shilpa Shetty will be seen in 'Indian Police Force' series
Lily Collins reveals she wants to be recognised for her talent and not because of family