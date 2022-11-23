BTS' Jungkook 'Dreamers' becomes highest debut K-pop soloist on global Spotify

According to Spotify on November 21, BTS member Jungkook's new single Dreamers debuted at No. 2.



The K-pop member set new records with a total of 4.8 million streams, his highest-charting song as well.

The South Korean singer, performed Dreamers at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony and wins the crowd all over again.

With this, Jungkook's new track scored the highest debut for a FIFA World Cup song.

It also broke the record for the biggest first-day streams on Spotify global for a solo song by a K-Pop solo act, overtaking BLACKPINK Lisa's MONEY.