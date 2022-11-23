Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy turn heads on their date night: see pictures

Liam Payne and his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy have been celebrating their romance as the lovebirds recently made their second public appearance as a couple.
The One Direction alum on Tuesday was papped with Kate as the couple made their way to Marylebone bar-restaurant Chiltern Firehouse.
The Polaroid singer chose to slide into a black roll neck and matching dress trousers. He wore a fitted black tuxedo over his all-black outfit.
The 23-year-old Kate on the other hand wore a fitted PVC co-ord as she kept her blouse unbuttoned.
Weighing in on the romance, an insider earlier told The Sun: “They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride. She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London.”
