Margot Robbie didn't know ‘definition of sexual harassment’ before 'Bombshell': ‘Shocking’

Margot Robbie said she was shocked to realize that she did not know the definition of “sexual harassment” until she signed Bombshell.

The Barbie star got candid about how little she had knowledge about the issue before she acted in the Charlize Theron starrer, according to a report by Variety.

"I realized that I — as a person with an established position in the industry, financially set up and self-sufficient — I didn't know the definition of sexual harassment, and that's shocking," she said.

The actor added that it "horrified" her that she knew so little about it, while adding that the movie helped her realize how such bad behaviors in social settings truly "flourishes in the grey area."

“Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they take advantage of the area,” Margot Robbie further said. “The situation isn’t black and white.”

The Jay Roach directorial follows the life of three women who exposed Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for his sexual misconduct.