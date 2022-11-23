Sushant Singh Rajput murder case: CBI declares ex-manager Disha Salian’s death an ‘accident’

Disha Salian was managing multiple stars including Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide came as a shock for B-town. The actor was so young and nobody knew he would embrace death this soon. His death was shortly said to be a ‘murder’ and investigations were initiated. Shortly after which, Disha Salian, a talent manager based in Mumbai who died a week before Sushant, became controversial.

Disha was 28 years old talent manager who managed many stars in her career including Sushant. There was no FIR registered for her death, however, she died after reportedly falling off the balcony of 14th floor apartment in Malad, Mumbai. After 5 days of her unfortunate death, Sushant attempted suicide.

After Sushant’s demise, social media started connecting the dots and speculated the two deaths have some sort of connection. Hence a CBI committee was established to investigate the matter.

Earlier today, CBI probe has reportedly found that Disha was under the influence of alcohol when she fell off. Economic Times reported a quote from an unnamed source at CBI, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail. The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.”

The source also clarified that the two death were in no way linked to each other.