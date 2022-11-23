 
close
Wednesday November 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Malaysia king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah calls meeting of royals

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy

By AFP
November 23, 2022
Malaysia king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah calls meeting of royals
Malaysia king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah calls meeting of royals

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia´s king has called for royal rulers to meet on Thursday to resolve a political impasse that left the country without a prime minister days after inconclusive polls, the palace said.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin remain the frontrunners for the top job.

Malaysia´s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has the discretionary power to appoint a premier whom he believes has the majority of lawmakers´ support.

The palace said Wednesday the meeting of the country´s Malay rulers is aimed at helping the king "make the decision for the benefit and well-being of the country and the people".

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne rotates every five years between rulers of the nine Malaysian states headed by centuries-old royalty.

The system has been in place since Malaysia´s independence from Britain in 1957.