Malaysia king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah calls meeting of royals

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia´s king has called for royal rulers to meet on Thursday to resolve a political impasse that left the country without a prime minister days after inconclusive polls, the palace said.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin remain the frontrunners for the top job.
Malaysia´s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has the discretionary power to appoint a premier whom he believes has the majority of lawmakers´ support.
The palace said Wednesday the meeting of the country´s Malay rulers is aimed at helping the king "make the decision for the benefit and well-being of the country and the people".
Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne rotates every five years between rulers of the nine Malaysian states headed by centuries-old royalty.
The system has been in place since Malaysia´s independence from Britain in 1957.
Harrison Ford's first image from 'Indiana Jones 5' debuted exclusively via Empire magazine
Queen Elizabeth II offered alternates to Meghan Markle before she left UK
Netflix series 'virgin River' has wrapped up the production work of upcoming season 5
Meghan Markle is siding with women who are mocked for their sexuality
King Charles rude comment on a reporter created havoc on media
Prince Harry was disappointed Royal Family did not like girlfriend Meghan Markle