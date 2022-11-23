Alia Bhatt wants to ‘explore more’ international arenas, not just Hollywood: Deets inside

Alia Bhatt spoke candidly about making her mark in the international arena outside Bollywood.



In a new interview with Marie Claire, the Gully Boy star opened up about her Hollywood debut and how she wanted to do roles that “challenged” her as a performer.

“I'm trying to explore as many arenas as possible. It's not just ticking Hollywood off my list. It's not just doing any old Hollywood movie, or just doing any sort of content that comes from anywhere,” said the 29-year-old.

The Brahmastra actress stated, “The idea is to constantly challenge myself and put myself in rooms that are challenging and roles that are uncomfortable.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress talked about her wish to do a Japanese movie in the future and not stick to one genre or industry.



“I would also do my first Japanese movie tomorrow if I knew how to speak the language. The intention is to continuously push myself so that I’m not bored and I am not stagnating,” explained the Darlings star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in upcoming movie Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.