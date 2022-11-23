Meghan Markle says women 'sexuality' is 'used' against them

Meghan Markle is raising questions around mistreatment on women in the society.

In the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex talked about how women are 'vilified' if they raise questions around their sexuality.

“I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality and the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man,” Megan began this Tuesday.

“As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine. Your sexuality, oftentimes, it can be very much used against you,” she said.

“A man, if he is a player, out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated. Even heralded,” she said. “But for a woman, I don’t care if she’s perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you, someone will still go, ‘But she was such a sl*t in college.'”

Markle said the idea of a woman’s sexual journey will “stick with her” like glue.