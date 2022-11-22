Tom Parker's widow Kelsey shows off her wedding ring amid dating rumours

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey showed off her stunning wedding ring during the red carpet for the Who Cares Wins event in London amid dating rumours with convicted killer

On Tuesday, the grieving wife of The Wanted star attended the event solo, wearing a silver sequin dress which she teamed with a pair of white knee-high boots and never missed to flaunt her wedding ring.

Mother-of-two Kelsey posed for pictures with one hand on her hip at the event, showing off her wedding band and engagement sparkler in the process.

The awards ceremony celebrates our healthcare heroes - from Best Nurse to Young Hero - featuring moving stories, music, and celebrities including David Beckham.

Earlier in the day, Kelsey had been seen for the first time since it was exclusively revealed by MailOnline that she is dating a convicted killer months after the death of her late husband Tom.