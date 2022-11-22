Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ tanks on US podcast charts

Meghan Markle’s ongoing podcast Archetypes on Spotify is reportedly tanking on American podcast charts

Meghan Markle’s ongoing podcast show Archetypes on Spotify is reportedly tanking on the American podcast charts despite showing a heavy presence in the months following its launch in August, 2022.

As per Mirror UK, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, which has earlier held the number one spot on US podcast charts on Spotify, currently holds the number 22 spot.

The nosedive is significant given that Meghan still has episodes coming out each week on Tuesdays, and it now seems that interest in her show is now wavering.

The Archetypes podcast launched on Spotify in August this year as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s £18million deal with Spotify.