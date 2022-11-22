King Charles, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa inspect guard of honour

London: King Charles III on Tuesday welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London for the first state visit of his reign, with climate change, trade and the Commonwealth expected to be on the agenda.



Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine to greet Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe for a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in central London.

The monarch and Ramaphosa inspected the guard of honour together.

The parties then travelled to Buckingham Palace -- the route lined with the UK and South African flags -- in a carriage procession escorted by mounted soldiers from the Household Cavalry.

The two-day state visit is the first since Charles became king following the death of his mother, queen Elizabeth II, in September. (AFP)