 
close
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

HYBE's staff member offers BTS V's private schedule to Paris media, Army reacts

BTS V has arrived back in South Korea after four-day trip to Paris, France

By Web Desk
November 22, 2022
HYBEs staff member offers BTS Vs private schedule to Paris media, Army reacts
HYBE's staff member offers BTS V's private schedule to Paris media, Army reacts 

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V received warm welcome from fans on his return to Korea after finishing his four-day trip to Paris for a mystery project.

As media outlet named KPop in Paris revealed that they were offered information about V's private schedule for a price by a staff member from his agency.

The news went viral that the people working with V are the ones endangering him is extremely disturbing.

As fans believe that the band's label and parent company, both Big Hit Music and HYBE are responsible for the members safety and security.

Shortly after these allegation started making headlines ARMYs criticized HYBE because they thought if the information has gotten into the wrong hands, V's safety could have been compromised.

HYBEs staff member offers BTS Vs private schedule to Paris media, Army reacts

Some also expressed their concerns that what if it had happened in the past as well and the staff was only exposed now.

HYBEs staff member offers BTS Vs private schedule to Paris media, Army reacts

To note, It is not the first time HYBE has received backlash for their actions.