HYBE's staff member offers BTS V's private schedule to Paris media, Army reacts 

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V received warm welcome from fans on his return to Korea after finishing his four-day trip to Paris for a mystery project.
As media outlet named KPop in Paris revealed that they were offered information about V's private schedule for a price by a staff member from his agency.
The news went viral that the people working with V are the ones endangering him is extremely disturbing.
As fans believe that the band's label and parent company, both Big Hit Music and HYBE are responsible for the members safety and security.
Shortly after these allegation started making headlines ARMYs criticized HYBE because they thought if the information has gotten into the wrong hands, V's safety could have been compromised.
Some also expressed their concerns that what if it had happened in the past as well and the staff was only exposed now.
To note, It is not the first time HYBE has received backlash for their actions.
