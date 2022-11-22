Buckingham Palace shares sneak peek into preparations for King Charles first state visit

Buckingham Palace has shared a sneak peek into preparations that are underway for the state visit of the President of South Africa, being hosted by King Charles.



Sharing the photo and video of the preparations on its official Twitter handle, the palace tweeted, “The State Visit is the first to be hosted, on behalf of the Nation, by His Majesty The King.”

In another tweet, it said, “What’s been cooking in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace for the State Visit?

“The national flowers of South Africa, Protea, have been recreated out of sugar and painted with edible colouring, which will be presented at the State Banquet alongside petit fours and coffee.”

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Britain on Monday ahead of the first state visit hosted by King Charles III as monarch.

Ramaphosa arrived at London Stansted airport on a South African Air Force jet, and was met by a British military guard of honour.

The official programme starts on Tuesday and will include a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.