BLACKPINK's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for joining Los Angeles concert

BLACKPINK's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for joining Los Angles concert

BLACKPINK Jisoo put on display her adorable friendship with Camila Cabello after their recent joint performance in Los Angeles this Saturday.

Jisoo took to her Instagram to share photos of their collab performance after the concert and thanked Camila for joining her on the stage of the Los Angles concert. She wrote in the caption, “It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello! Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!”

The American pop star made an unexpected cameo at BLACKPINK's most recent Born Pink global tour stop in Los Angeles, California, where she sang Liar with Jisoo.



The other stars including Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Amelia Kring, and Jung Ho Yeon were also present at BLACKPINK's recent Los Angeles show.

The North American portion of BLACKPINK's world tour is now over, and their forthcoming European leg will begin in the United Kingdom at the end of November.