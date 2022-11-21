Max George gushes over Maisie Smith: ‘I look up to her’

Max George and Maisie Smith are in love with each other.

The new couple has opened up about their chemistry and it’s absolutely worth knowing.

The Wanted star, 34, went public with the EastEnders actress, 21, in September with the couple seeming inseparable ever since.

Sharing pics of themselves on several sun-kissed holidays, the pair haven't been shy in sharing their affections and have now opened up about their surprise romance.

When asked if their age difference bothers them, Maisie said: "People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have. We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.

Max added to HELLO! magazine: "It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her."

Gushing about how supportive Max is, she said: "When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I'm in a movie. It's every girl's dream and I've found it in Max."

Maisie also said dating The Wanted star was the 'best decision' she's made.