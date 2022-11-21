Max George gushes over Maisie Smith: ‘I look up to her’

Max George and Maisie Smith are in love with each other.
The new couple has opened up about their chemistry and it’s absolutely worth knowing.
The Wanted star, 34, went public with the EastEnders actress, 21, in September with the couple seeming inseparable ever since.
Sharing pics of themselves on several sun-kissed holidays, the pair haven't been shy in sharing their affections and have now opened up about their surprise romance.
When asked if their age difference bothers them, Maisie said: "People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have. We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.
Max added to HELLO! magazine: "It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her."
Gushing about how supportive Max is, she said: "When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I'm in a movie. It's every girl's dream and I've found it in Max."
Maisie also said dating The Wanted star was the 'best decision' she's made.
'The White Lotus' star, Aubrey Plaza, could be the next Oscar host
Prince Harry has been accused of allegedly committing ‘treason’ against his father King Charles
The Easy on Me hitmaker has ditched shoes during her Las Vegas residency performances
The presenters were joined on the show by DIY expert 'The Home Genie' Georgina Burnett
David Beckham has signed on as an official ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup
Prince was born in February 1997 just months before Diana died in a car accident in Paris