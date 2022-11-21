Kanye West announces 2024 presidential run: ‘working on campaign’

Kanye West is gearing up for the US president post in 2024after his previous unsuccessful attempt.

The rapper, legally known as Ye, confirmed his plans in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday. He said he has enlisted the help of far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos for his campaign.

In the clip, 45-year-old Kanye says the former Breitbart News editor has already gotten to work on the plans.

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," Ye said in the video, which was posted by the Twitter account PatriotTakes. One of the men in the clip asked if it was an official announcement.

"I guess it is," Milo replied before adding, "Thanks, I accept."

The cameraman then asked Kanye if he would be running to which he replied: "Yes. It's simple 'cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, 'You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,' you know?

"It’s just, we’re moving towards the future."

Kim Kardashian's ex famously ran for president in 2020 but eventually conceded his bid after winning just 50,000 votes.



